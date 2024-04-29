Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 111,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 25,961,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,237,660. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

