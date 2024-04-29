Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Rises By 24.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Urbana has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

