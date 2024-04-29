Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Rises By 24.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Urbana has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $3.70.
About Urbana
