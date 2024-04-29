FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,145 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 1.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 711,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.