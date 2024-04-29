Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389.55 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $35.02 or 0.00055632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.26 billion and approximately $389.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 437,392,830 coins and its circulating supply is 378,703,190 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.