PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $106.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00132250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

