Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$162.22.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.39. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

