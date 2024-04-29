Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.