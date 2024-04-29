Investment House LLC Buys 495,935 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,935 shares during the period. NU accounts for 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NU by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University grew its holdings in NU by 21.9% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,663,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,976,721. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.