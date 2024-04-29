Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

