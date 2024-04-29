Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 3,196,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

