Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.15. The stock had a trading volume of 337,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,618. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average of $444.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

