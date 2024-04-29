Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,999 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

