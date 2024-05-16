The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) CEO Acquires $34,950.00 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

