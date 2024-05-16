Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.21 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $36.21 million and $1.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00052350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,590,429,492 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

