Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 408.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.38. 106,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,574. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
