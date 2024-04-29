Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 408.2% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.38. 106,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,574. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.