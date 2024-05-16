Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.53 and last traded at $45.92. 396,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,425,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

