Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.7%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $453.00 and last traded at $461.04. 363,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,100,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $453.24 and its 200-day moving average is $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.