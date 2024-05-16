GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 0.5%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.52 and last traded at $168.64. Approximately 327,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,599,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

