The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT) Insider Acquires £10,002.93 in Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £10,002.93 ($12,355.40).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

GSCT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160.80 ($1.99). 1,127,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,434. The stock has a market cap of £810.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2,683.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 128.20 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.00).

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.