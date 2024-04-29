Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 4,611 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

