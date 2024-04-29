Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.93. 2,421,659 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.