Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,880,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,090,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $258.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

