Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 262 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,085. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

