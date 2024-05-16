Wade G W & Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.44% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.29. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $230.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.08.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

