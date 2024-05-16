CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Holdings Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.45.

CACI International Stock Up 0.6 %

CACI stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $432.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.