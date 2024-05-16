Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UNF traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $166.08. 19,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.81. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $150.50 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $590.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

