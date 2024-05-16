Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,978 shares of company stock worth $50,852,672. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.38. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.42 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

