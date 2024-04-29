Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.93. 2,421,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

