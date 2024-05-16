Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $220,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Neogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,528.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 317,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.00 and a beta of 1.18. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

