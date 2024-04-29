Status Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Status has a total market cap of $151.35 million and $5.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,906.66 or 1.00037072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101119 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,879,486,086 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,879,486,085.5136085 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03961047 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $4,232,741.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

