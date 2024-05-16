Inceptionr LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.65. 18,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,263. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

