Inceptionr LLC Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 516.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 96.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.23. The stock had a trading volume of 247,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $414.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

