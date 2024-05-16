Inceptionr LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

APD stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.17. 1,468,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,757. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

