Inceptionr LLC Invests $289,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 324,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,352. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

