Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SBIO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

