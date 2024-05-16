Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 10,057 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.40 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.