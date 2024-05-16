Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 73,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,922. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.