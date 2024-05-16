Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 7,270 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 0.35% of Norwood Financial worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NWFL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.