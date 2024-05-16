Inceptionr LLC Sells 4,132 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 481,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

