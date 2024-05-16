Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,169,000 after buying an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 121,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 352,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,605. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.