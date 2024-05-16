The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Hershey worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.41. The stock had a trading volume of 378,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,629. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $269.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.