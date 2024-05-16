Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,207 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 213.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after buying an additional 1,335,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 949,290 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 182,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,230. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.75, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

