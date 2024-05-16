Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.85. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

