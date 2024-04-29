Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tesla by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,039,000 after buying an additional 2,293,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 17.9 %

TSLA stock traded up $30.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,110,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,749,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

