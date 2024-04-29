Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 774.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.03. 622,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

