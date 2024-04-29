Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 172,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 291,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period.

VT traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $108.20. 450,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,776. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

