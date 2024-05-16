Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCMT

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,226. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 74.07%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in RCM Technologies by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.