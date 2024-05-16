Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of Canoo stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,498. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canoo will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 114.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Canoo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth about $900,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

