Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRON stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 228,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,755. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $787.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

