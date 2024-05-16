NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
